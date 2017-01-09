Top Stories
Mon, 09 January 2017 at 11:37 am

Shay Mitchell & Lucy Hale Hit Up Golden Globes Parties 2017

Shay Mitchell & Lucy Hale Hit Up Golden Globes Parties 2017

Shay Mitchell and Lucy Hale hit up the red carpet last night at separate Golden Globes parties!

Lucy stepped out for the Warner Bros and InStyle party, while Shay arrived for the Netflix after party, both held in Beverly Hills after the 2017 Golden Globe Awards.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shay Mitchell

Also stepping out for the big night of parties were actress Bar Paly, designer Kristin Cavallari, and model Petra Nemcova.

FYI: Lucy is wearing a Christian Siriano dress. Shay is wearing a Leah de Gloria dress, Schutz shoes, and Coomi jewels.

35+ pictures inside of Shay Mitchell, Lucy Hale, and more on the red carpet…
Photos: Getty
