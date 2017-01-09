Top Stories
Mon, 09 January 2017 at 5:30 pm

Showtime TCA: 'The Affair' Renewed, 'Twin Peaks' Gets Premiere Date

Showtime TCA: 'The Affair' Renewed, 'Twin Peaks' Gets Premiere Date

Showtime is currently having their TCA Panel and announcing some exciting news!

First, The Affair, starring Ruth Wilson, Dominic West, Joshua Jackson, and Catalina Sandino Moreno, has been renewed for season four!

The season three finale hasn’t even aired yet – mark your calendars for January 29!

Next, the Twin Peaks reboot finally has a debut date! The show will debut Sunday, May 21 at 9 p.m. with a two-hour premiere episode, Variety reports. There will be 18 episodes total, and there are no future seasons of the series planned.

The reboot is being billed as “the pure heroin version of David Lynch.”
