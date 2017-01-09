Taraji P. Henson Is So Proud of 'Hidden Figures' Box Office Debut

Taraji P. Henson couldn’t be more excited that her film Hidden Figures debuted number on at the box office over the weekend!

The 46-year-old actress took to her Instagram to share a touching note about how she was feeling after hearing the big news.

“I have been told my entire career ‘Black women can’t open films domestically or internationally.’ Well anything is possible. Most importantly this proves that PEOPLE LIKE GOOD MATERIAL. HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH GENDER OR RACE. Agreed?!” she wrote.

Taraji added, “Thank you to everyone who supported this weekend even during the snow storm (which btw affected some of our biggest demographics). AND WE WERE IN FEWER THEATERS!!! What a proud moment!!!P.S. telling me what I can’t do only makes me focus on proving nay Sayers WRONG!!!”

Congratulations to Taraji and the entire cast of Hidden Figures!