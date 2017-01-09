Top Stories
'The Bachelor' 2017: Top 21 Contestants Revealed!

SPOILER ALERT! Don’t continue reading if you haven’t seen this week’s episode of The Bachelor!

The Bachelor week two just wrapped up and we now know who is safe from elimination for the time being!

This week on the show, twelve women did a wedding photo shoot with Nick, while several others got to act out break up scenarios at the Los Angeles Museum of Broken Relationships. Meanwhile, the first one-on-one date happened between Nick and Danielle M. on board a yacht in a hot tub! If you missed it, meet all 30 of the contestants from this season of The Bachelor.

The Bachelor will air every Monday from 8-10pm EST on ABC!

Click through the slideshow to find out the top contestants on this season of The Bachelor….
