The Golden Globes After Party Had a Super Cool Photo Booth!

The InStyle and Warner Bros. bash was definitely the hottest after party following the 2017 Golden Globes on Sunday night (January 8) and they had the coolest photo booth there for the celebs!

Director and photographer Mark Leibowitz created some awesome elevator videos with the stars and they were posted to InStyle‘s Instagram account all night long.

We have gathered a bunch of the great videos featuring a kiss between Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed, a celebration from winner Tracee Ellis Ross, and an epic dress moment with Julianne Hough. There are so many more great ones too!

