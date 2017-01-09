There Was No In Memoriam at Golden Globes 2017, as Planned

Something that fans noticed during the 2017 Golden Globes was that there was no In Memoriam segment to pay tribute to the stars we have lost in the past year.

While there was no dedicated segment to all of the late stars of the entertainment industry, the awards show did have a tribute for Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds following their sudden deaths less than two weeks ago.

The producers of the show never planned on having an In Memoriam as they leave it to the Oscars and SAGs each year.