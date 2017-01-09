Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Mon, 09 January 2017 at 12:12 am

There Was No In Memoriam at Golden Globes 2017, as Planned

There Was No In Memoriam at Golden Globes 2017, as Planned

Something that fans noticed during the 2017 Golden Globes was that there was no In Memoriam segment to pay tribute to the stars we have lost in the past year.

While there was no dedicated segment to all of the late stars of the entertainment industry, the awards show did have a tribute for Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds following their sudden deaths less than two weeks ago.

IN REMEMBRANCE: Here are all of the stars who died in 2016

The producers of the show never planned on having an In Memoriam as they leave it to the Oscars and SAGs each year.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: 2017 Golden Globes, Golden Globes

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tons of celebs stepped out for President Obama's farewell party - TMZ
  • Pink and husband Carey Hart celebrate 11th wedding anniversary - Gossip Cop
  • Selena Gomez reunites with David Henrie for Instagram story! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen go on a double-date with their men - Radar
  • Does Ben Affleck have a new girlfriend? - Lainey Gossip
  • Tallulah Willis' art gallery opening draws A-list crowd - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here