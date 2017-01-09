Tom Hiddleston Apologizes for Golden Globes Speech, Says It Was 'Ineloquently Expressed'

Tom Hiddleston has released an official apology statement for his acceptance speech at the 2017 Golden Globes after he was criticized for being “self-indulgent.”

The 35-year-old actor won an award for his work on the limited series The Night Manager and he told a lengthy story about how the people of South Sudan said that they watched and enjoyed the series. He said he was glad to bring the people there some enjoyment during their hard times.

People on social media felt that Tom was just giving himself a pat on the back and he initially responded to criticism by saying we need to do our best to help others. He later said his nerves got the better of him.

“I just wanted to say… I completely agree that my speech at the Golden Globes last night was inelegantly expressed,” Tom said on Facebook. “In truth, I was very nervous, and my words just came out wrong. Sincerely, my only intention was to salute the incredible bravery and courage of the men and women who work so tirelessly for UNICEF UK, Doctors Without Borders/ Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), and World Food Programme, and the children of South Sudan, who continue to find hope and joy in the most difficult conditions. I apologise that my nerves got the better of me.”