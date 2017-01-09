Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

VIDEO: Emma Stone Reacts to Andrew Garfield's Kiss with Ryan Reynolds at Golden Globes

VIDEO: Emma Stone Reacts to Andrew Garfield's Kiss with Ryan Reynolds at Golden Globes

Golden Globes After Parties 2017 - Full Celeb Coverage!

Golden Globes After Parties 2017 - Full Celeb Coverage!

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

Mon, 09 January 2017 at 10:27 am

Tom Hiddleston Responds to Criticism of Golden Globes Speech

Tom Hiddleston Responds to Criticism of Golden Globes Speech

Tom Hiddleston is speaking out after he received criticism for his acceptance speech at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards.

The 35-year-old actor was called “self-indulgent” by people on Twitter after it seemed like he was giving himself a pat on the back for his show The Night Manager bringing the people of South Sudan entertainment during a time of crisis.

When TMZ asked Tom about the criticism, he said he had not heard what people said yet, but that “we all have to do the best we can to help each other out.”

Click inside to watch the video of Tom Hiddleston’s acceptance speech…

Just Jared on Facebook
tom hiddleston responds to criticism of golden globes speech 01
tom hiddleston responds to criticism of golden globes speech 02
tom hiddleston responds to criticism of golden globes speech 03
tom hiddleston responds to criticism of golden globes speech 04
tom hiddleston responds to criticism of golden globes speech 05
tom hiddleston responds to criticism of golden globes speech 06
tom hiddleston responds to criticism of golden globes speech 07
tom hiddleston responds to criticism of golden globes speech 08
tom hiddleston responds to criticism of golden globes speech 09
tom hiddleston responds to criticism of golden globes speech 10

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: 2017 Golden Globes, Golden Globes, Tom Hiddleston

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tons of celebs stepped out for President Obama's farewell party - TMZ
  • Pink and husband Carey Hart celebrate 11th wedding anniversary - Gossip Cop
  • Selena Gomez reunites with David Henrie for Instagram story! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen go on a double-date with their men - Radar
  • Does Ben Affleck have a new girlfriend? - Lainey Gossip
  • Tallulah Willis' art gallery opening draws A-list crowd - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here