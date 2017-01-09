Tom Hiddleston Responds to Criticism of Golden Globes Speech

Tom Hiddleston is speaking out after he received criticism for his acceptance speech at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards.

The 35-year-old actor was called “self-indulgent” by people on Twitter after it seemed like he was giving himself a pat on the back for his show The Night Manager bringing the people of South Sudan entertainment during a time of crisis.

When TMZ asked Tom about the criticism, he said he had not heard what people said yet, but that “we all have to do the best we can to help each other out.”

