Vanessa Hudgens is Fierce & Flawless at InStyle's Golden Globe Party
Vanessa Hudgens looks so fierce while arriving at the 2017 InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globe after party on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The 28-year-old Powerless starlet walked the carpet solo after a quick getaway to Mexico with some friends.
Vanessa shared a few pics on her Instagram from her super quick vacay.
“Hola Mexico,” she captioned with one pic. She added with another, calling the place, “Heaven.”
FYI: Vanessa wore a Naeem Khan dress, an Emm Kuo bag, Cesare Paciotti shoes, and Eva Fehren & Le Vian jewels,