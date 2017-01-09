Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Mon, 09 January 2017 at 12:25 am

Vanessa Hudgens is Fierce & Flawless at InStyle's Golden Globe Party

Vanessa Hudgens is Fierce & Flawless at InStyle's Golden Globe Party

Vanessa Hudgens looks so fierce while arriving at the 2017 InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globe after party on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 28-year-old Powerless starlet walked the carpet solo after a quick getaway to Mexico with some friends.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa shared a few pics on her Instagram from her super quick vacay.

“Hola Mexico,” she captioned with one pic. She added with another, calling the place, “Heaven.”

FYI: Vanessa wore a Naeem Khan dress, an Emm Kuo bag, Cesare Paciotti shoes, and Eva Fehren & Le Vian jewels,

🌊

A photo posted by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on

