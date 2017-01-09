Top Stories
Mon, 09 January 2017 at 12:09 pm

Victoria Justice & Reeve Carney Make One Cute Couple at Golden Globes 2017 After-Party

Victoria Justice & Reeve Carney Make One Cute Couple at Golden Globes 2017 After-Party

Victoria Justice and Reeve Carney keep close on the red carpet at the InStyle & Warner Bros. Party held following the 2017 Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday evening (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Rocky Horror couple were joined inside by Peyton and Spencer List, Black-ish stars Yara Shahidi and Tracee Ellis Ross, and Vampire Diaries actress Kat Graham.

Traceeeee. MamaT. Tmurda. Bow. I am so happy that you’re being celebrated the way you should be <2 YOU. ARE. GOLDEN. and now you have the globe to show the rest of the world #goldenglobes," Yara wrote on Instagram after Tracee won Best Actress.

FYI: Peyton is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress, Loriblu shoes, a Deepa Gurnani bag, and H. Stern jewels. Yara is wearing a Schiaparelli dress and coat, Nicholas Kirkwood shoes, a Judith Leiber clutch, Eriness and Jacquie Aiche rings, and Loree Rodkin earrings.

15+ pictures inside of Victoria Justice, Reeve Carney, and more having fun after the Globes
