VIDEO: Disney Releases New Trailer For 'Cars 3'

Disney just debuted a brand new trailer for their upcoming animated flick Cars 3 and it looks more dramatic than ever!

In the preview, the legendary Lightning McQueen, who is voiced by Owen Wilson, is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves by newcomer Jackson Storm.

With the help of eager young race technician Cruz Ramirez, Lightning is ready to prove that #95 isn’t through yet as he takes Piston Cup Racing’s biggest stage.

Cars 3 is set to hit theaters on June 16th!

Check out the entire trailer below…