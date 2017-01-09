VIDEO: Ellen DeGeneres & Jessica Biel Give Justin Timberlake a Surprise Phone Call!

Jessica Biel made an appearance on the latest episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and she let Ellen make a surprise phone call to her husband Justin Timberlake on the air!

During the call, Ellen said how Jessica doesn’t find any flaws in her hubby and he said that he will be waiting at home for her in his “birthday suit” so she can look for some.

Jessica opened up about her new movie The Book of Love and why it took ten years to get it made.

Watch below!



Ellen and Jessica Biel Surprise Justin Timberlake!

Jessica Biel Dishes on Date Night with Hubby Justin Timberlake