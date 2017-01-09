VIDEO: Emma Stone Reacts to Andrew Garfield's Kiss with Ryan Reynolds at Golden Globes 2017!

Top Stories
Mon, 09 January 2017 at 9:18 am

Something that you might not have noticed during the 2017 Golden Globes was when Ryan Reynolds planted a big kiss on Andrew Garfield after he lost… and now Emma Stone is reacting!

Emma and Andrew of course dated for several years and remain friendly. They were just spotted together earlier in the weekend at a pre-Globes event.

VIDEO: Watch the kiss between Ryan and Andrew right now!

The moment happened while Ryan Gosling walked to the stage to accept his award and he and Emma were shown the moment backstage after the show during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“What?” Emma said as she was told about the moment. “They did not kiss each other! They did?! That’s hilarious.”

Click inside to watch the video of Emma Stone reacting to the moment…

Photos: Getty
