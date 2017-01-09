Top Stories
Mon, 09 January 2017 at 1:32 am

Viola Davis Addresses Trump Backstage at Golden Globes 2017

Viola Davis Addresses Trump Backstage at Golden Globes 2017

Viola Davis was standing on stage beside Meryl Streep when she delivered her powerful speech addressing Donald Trump at the 2017 Golden Globes and she addressed the President-elect backstage in the winners room.

The actress won the award for Best Supporting Actress and she shared her feelings on the issues in America and how it’s a much bigger problem than just Trump.

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep‘s full speech at the Golden Globes

“I want to, believe it or not, remove Trump from the equation. Because I feel like it’s bigger than him,” Viola said (via Buzzfeed). “I believe that it is our responsibility to uphold what it is to be an American, and what America is about, and the true meaning of what it means to pursue the American dream. I think that America in and of itself has been an affirmation, but I think that we’ve fallen short a lot.”

“Because there was no way that we can have anyone in office [who] is not an extension of our own belief system. So then, what does that say about us? And I think that — if you answer that question, then I think that says it all,” she added.

