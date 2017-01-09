Watch Cynthia Erivo's Final 'I'm Here' Performance in Broadway's 'The Color Purple'

The Broadway revival of The Color Purple had its final performance over the weekend and Cynthia Erivo tore the roof of the house off one last time with her signature song “I’m Here.”

Luckily for everyone not in attendance, the producers decided to air the eleven o’clock number on Facebook Live for people to watch at home.

Cynthia got choked up at one point during the song, which led to the crowd to erupt into a standing ovation to show their support.

There was a star-studded audience at the show for the final performance on Sunday (January 8) and some people in attendance included Hillary and Bill Clinton, Debra Messing, Anna Wintour, and more!

This was a star-making performance for Cynthia, who won the Tony Award for Best Actress last year.