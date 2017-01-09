'Westworld' Stars Angela Sarafyan & Luke Hemsworth Get Together At Golden Globes 2017 HBO After Party!

Angela Sarafyan is gorgeous as she joins Westworld co-star Luke Hemsworth and his wife Samantha Hemsworth at HBO’s Official 2017 Golden Globes After Party held at Circa 55 Restaurant on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 33-year-old actress and Luke, 36, were joined at the party by their other Westworld cast mate Shannon Woodward, as well as The Leftovers stars Chris Zylka and Amy Brenneman, Scorpion‘s Lea Thompson, Harry Hamlin and wife Lisa Rinna, Alyssa Milano, Perrey Reeves and hubby Aaron Endress-Fox.

Also in attendance at the party was Hamilton‘s Renee Elise Goldsberry, Francesca Eastwood and boyfriend Clifton Collins Jr., Zelda Williams and Silicon Valley‘s Amanda Crew.

Westworld was up for Best Drama Series, but lost against Netflix’s The Crown.



Ladies! ðŸŒ·ðŸŒ¸ðŸŒ·ðŸŒ¸ðŸŒ·ðŸŒ¸#westworld A photo posted by AngelaSarafyan (@angelasarafyan) on Jan 7, 2017 at 10:43pm PST

FYI: Angela is carrying Jimmy Choo clutch. Amanda is wearing a Elizabeth Kennedy gown, Jimmy Choo shoes, Tyler Ellis clutch and jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz.