Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

VIDEO: Emma Stone Reacts to Andrew Garfield's Kiss with Ryan Reynolds at Golden Globes

VIDEO: Emma Stone Reacts to Andrew Garfield's Kiss with Ryan Reynolds at Golden Globes

Golden Globes After Parties 2017 - Full Celeb Coverage!

Golden Globes After Parties 2017 - Full Celeb Coverage!

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

Mon, 09 January 2017 at 10:25 am

'Westworld' Stars Angela Sarafyan & Luke Hemsworth Get Together At Golden Globes 2017 HBO After Party!

'Westworld' Stars Angela Sarafyan & Luke Hemsworth Get Together At Golden Globes 2017 HBO After Party!

Angela Sarafyan is gorgeous as she joins Westworld co-star Luke Hemsworth and his wife Samantha Hemsworth at HBO’s Official 2017 Golden Globes After Party held at Circa 55 Restaurant on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 33-year-old actress and Luke, 36, were joined at the party by their other Westworld cast mate Shannon Woodward, as well as The Leftovers stars Chris Zylka and Amy Brenneman, Scorpion‘s Lea Thompson, Harry Hamlin and wife Lisa Rinna, Alyssa Milano, Perrey Reeves and hubby Aaron Endress-Fox.

Also in attendance at the party was Hamilton‘s Renee Elise Goldsberry, Francesca Eastwood and boyfriend Clifton Collins Jr., Zelda Williams and Silicon Valley‘s Amanda Crew.

Westworld was up for Best Drama Series, but lost against Netflix’s The Crown.


Ladies! ðŸŒ·ðŸŒ¸ðŸŒ·ðŸŒ¸ðŸŒ·ðŸŒ¸#westworld

A photo posted by AngelaSarafyan (@angelasarafyan) on

FYI: Angela is carrying Jimmy Choo clutch. Amanda is wearing a Elizabeth Kennedy gown, Jimmy Choo shoes, Tyler Ellis clutch and jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz.
Just Jared on Facebook
westworld stars angela sarafyan luke hemsworth get together at golden globe 2017 01
westworld stars angela sarafyan luke hemsworth get together at golden globe 2017 02
westworld stars angela sarafyan luke hemsworth get together at golden globe 2017 03
westworld stars angela sarafyan luke hemsworth get together at golden globe 2017 04
westworld stars angela sarafyan luke hemsworth get together at golden globe 2017 05
westworld stars angela sarafyan luke hemsworth get together at golden globe 2017 06
westworld stars angela sarafyan luke hemsworth get together at golden globe 2017 07
westworld stars angela sarafyan luke hemsworth get together at golden globe 2017 08
westworld stars angela sarafyan luke hemsworth get together at golden globe 2017 09
westworld stars angela sarafyan luke hemsworth get together at golden globe 2017 10
westworld stars angela sarafyan luke hemsworth get together at golden globe 2017 11
westworld stars angela sarafyan luke hemsworth get together at golden globe 2017 12
westworld stars angela sarafyan luke hemsworth get together at golden globe 2017 13
westworld stars angela sarafyan luke hemsworth get together at golden globe 2017 14
westworld stars angela sarafyan luke hemsworth get together at golden globe 2017 15
westworld stars angela sarafyan luke hemsworth get together at golden globe 2017 16
westworld stars angela sarafyan luke hemsworth get together at golden globe 2017 17
westworld stars angela sarafyan luke hemsworth get together at golden globe 2017 18
westworld stars angela sarafyan luke hemsworth get together at golden globe 2017 19
westworld stars angela sarafyan luke hemsworth get together at golden globe 2017 20
westworld stars angela sarafyan luke hemsworth get together at golden globe 2017 21
westworld stars angela sarafyan luke hemsworth get together at golden globe 2017 22
westworld stars angela sarafyan luke hemsworth get together at golden globe 2017 23
westworld stars angela sarafyan luke hemsworth get together at golden globe 2017 24
westworld stars angela sarafyan luke hemsworth get together at golden globe 2017 25
westworld stars angela sarafyan luke hemsworth get together at golden globe 2017 26
westworld stars angela sarafyan luke hemsworth get together at golden globe 2017 27
westworld stars angela sarafyan luke hemsworth get together at golden globe 2017 28
westworld stars angela sarafyan luke hemsworth get together at golden globe 2017 29
westworld stars angela sarafyan luke hemsworth get together at golden globe 2017 30
westworld stars angela sarafyan luke hemsworth get together at golden globe 2017 31
westworld stars angela sarafyan luke hemsworth get together at golden globe 2017 32
westworld stars angela sarafyan luke hemsworth get together at golden globe 2017 33
westworld stars angela sarafyan luke hemsworth get together at golden globe 2017 34
westworld stars angela sarafyan luke hemsworth get together at golden globe 2017 35
westworld stars angela sarafyan luke hemsworth get together at golden globe 2017 36
westworld stars angela sarafyan luke hemsworth get together at golden globe 2017 37
westworld stars angela sarafyan luke hemsworth get together at golden globe 2017 38
westworld stars angela sarafyan luke hemsworth get together at golden globe 2017 39
westworld stars angela sarafyan luke hemsworth get together at golden globe 2017 40
westworld stars angela sarafyan luke hemsworth get together at golden globe 2017 41
westworld stars angela sarafyan luke hemsworth get together at golden globe 2017 42
westworld stars angela sarafyan luke hemsworth get together at golden globe 2017 43
westworld stars angela sarafyan luke hemsworth get together at golden globe 2017 44
westworld stars angela sarafyan luke hemsworth get together at golden globe 2017 45

Credit: Joshua Blanchard, Frederick M. Brown; Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Golden Globes, 2017 Golden Globes Parties, Aaron Endress-Fox, Alyssa Milano, Amanda Crew, Amy Brenneman, Angela Sarafyan, Chris Zylka, Clifton Collins Jr, Francesca Eastwood, Golden Globes, Harry Hamlin, Lea Thompson, Lisa Rinna, Luke Hemsworth, Perrey Reeves, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Shannon Woodward, Zelda Williams

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tons of celebs stepped out for President Obama's farewell party - TMZ
  • Pink and husband Carey Hart celebrate 11th wedding anniversary - Gossip Cop
  • Selena Gomez reunites with David Henrie for Instagram story! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen go on a double-date with their men - Radar
  • Does Ben Affleck have a new girlfriend? - Lainey Gossip
  • Tallulah Willis' art gallery opening draws A-list crowd - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here