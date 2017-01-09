Who Went Home on 'Celebrity Apprentice' 2017 Week 2? Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT! Do not continue reading if you haven’t watching tonight’s brand new episode of Celebrity Apprentice.

Arnold Schwarzenegger just sent another contestant packing on The New Celebrity Apprentice.

This week, contestants had two tasks. First, they had to create a live health segment showcasing Welch’s grape juice. Then, the celebs had to produce and edit viral videos for a new product from King’s Hawaiian. Of course, there was some chaos between some contestants!

This season, celebrities competing include Laila Ali, Brook Burke-Charvet, Eric Dickerson, Boy George, Matt Iseman, Carson Kressley, Lisa Leslie, Jon Lovitz, Vince Neil, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Kyle Richards, Chael Sonnen, Porsha Williams, Ricky Williams and Carnie Wilson. Last week, Carrie Keagan was sent home.

