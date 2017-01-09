Winona Ryder, Caitriona Balfe, & Connie Britton Are Timeless Beauties at Golden Globes 2017

Winona Ryder goes chic in a silk black gown as she arrives on the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Stranger Things actress was also joined on the red carpet by American Crime actresses Regina King and Felicity Huffman.

Other stars on the red carpet included American Horror Story actresses Connie Britton and Angela Bassett along with Laura Dern, Gillian Anderson, and Caitriona Balfe.

FYI: Winona is wearing is wearing a Viktor & Rolf Soir gown and Fred Leighton jewelry. Connie is wearing a Georges Hobeika dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and jewelry by Jacob & Co and Beladora while carrying a Tyler Ellis clutch. Gillian is wearing a Jenny Packman dress and Buccellati bracelet while carrying a Sophie Hulme clutch. Laura is wearing a Burberry dress and jewelry by Bulgari. Regina is wearing a Ramona Keveza dress, Giuseppe Zanotti heels, and jewelry by Butani, L’Dezen, and Yvel while carrying a Tadashi bag. Caitriona is wearing a Delpozo dress while carrying a Jimmy Choo clutch.