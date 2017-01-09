Yellow is The Second Most Popular Color at the Golden Globes 2017 -- Who Wore it Best

Maisie Williams, Kerry Washington, Emily Ratajkowski and Reese Witherspoon were just a handful of stars who dared to wear yellow at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Yellow was the second most popular color of the night at the Golden Globes, which is notorious for sprinkling a rainbow of colors on the red carpet and in the show.

Despite being a difficult color to pull off, the following stars did it with style and grace.

Click inside to see who rocked yellow best…