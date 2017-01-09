Zayn Malik Talks About Asking Gigi Hadid Out on Their First Date!

Zayn Malik recently talked about asking his girlfriend Gigi Hadid out on their first date!

The 23-year-old entertainer was on a SiriusXM show promoting “I Don’t Want to Live Forever” from Fifty Shades Darker.

During the interview, the conversation turned to Zayn‘s love life.

“I just asked her, it was pretty straight up, I just asked her if she wanted to go on a date. I was in New York,” Zayn shared after saying they met at “an event or something.”

Zayn then played coy, saying, “A gentleman never tells the full details, but we met and we spoke and we went on a date.”