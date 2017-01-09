Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

VIDEO: Emma Stone Reacts to Andrew Garfield's Kiss with Ryan Reynolds at Golden Globes

VIDEO: Emma Stone Reacts to Andrew Garfield's Kiss with Ryan Reynolds at Golden Globes

Golden Globes After Parties 2017 - Full Celeb Coverage!

Golden Globes After Parties 2017 - Full Celeb Coverage!

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

Mon, 09 January 2017 at 12:26 pm

Zoey Deutch & Halston Sage Step Out in Style After Golden Globes 2017

Zoey Deutch & Halston Sage Step Out in Style After Golden Globes 2017

Before I Fall‘s Zoey Deutch and Halston Sage bring their fashion finest to the 2017 Golden Globes!

The pair stepped out separately at the InStyle & Warner Bros. Party held following the 2017 Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday evening (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Also pictured at the parties were actresses Kiersey Clemons, and Andrea Navedo, as well as Brett Dier and Haley Lu Richardson, and actor Hayden Szeto.

FYI: Zoey is wearing a Fausto Puglisi dress and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. Halston is wearing a Maria Lucia Hohan gown. Kiersey is wearing Alexander White.

Just Jared on Facebook
zoey deutch halston sage golden globes 2017 parties 01
zoey deutch halston sage golden globes 2017 parties 02
zoey deutch halston sage golden globes 2017 parties 03
zoey deutch halston sage golden globes 2017 parties 04
zoey deutch halston sage golden globes 2017 parties 05
zoey deutch halston sage golden globes 2017 parties 06
zoey deutch halston sage golden globes 2017 parties 07
zoey deutch halston sage golden globes 2017 parties 08
zoey deutch halston sage golden globes 2017 parties 09
zoey deutch halston sage golden globes 2017 parties 10
zoey deutch halston sage golden globes 2017 parties 11
zoey deutch halston sage golden globes 2017 parties 12
zoey deutch halston sage golden globes 2017 parties 13
zoey deutch halston sage golden globes 2017 parties 14
zoey deutch halston sage golden globes 2017 parties 15
zoey deutch halston sage golden globes 2017 parties 16
zoey deutch halston sage golden globes 2017 parties 17
zoey deutch halston sage golden globes 2017 parties 18
zoey deutch halston sage golden globes 2017 parties 19
zoey deutch halston sage golden globes 2017 parties 20
zoey deutch halston sage golden globes 2017 parties 21
zoey deutch halston sage golden globes 2017 parties 22
zoey deutch halston sage golden globes 2017 parties 23

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Golden Globes Parties, Andrea Navedo, Brett Dier, Haley Lu Richardson, Halston Sage, Hayden Szeto, Kiersey Clemons, Zoey Deutch

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tons of celebs stepped out for President Obama's farewell party - TMZ
  • Pink and husband Carey Hart celebrate 11th wedding anniversary - Gossip Cop
  • Selena Gomez reunites with David Henrie for Instagram story! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen go on a double-date with their men - Radar
  • Does Ben Affleck have a new girlfriend? - Lainey Gossip
  • Tallulah Willis' art gallery opening draws A-list crowd - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here