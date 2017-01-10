Top Stories
Tue, 10 January 2017 at 3:43 pm

Andrew Garfield Responds to His Disneyland Marijuana Confession!

Andrew Garfield is responding to the story that went viral about him eating pot brownies before his 29th birthday and then going to Disneyland with a group of friends (including Emma Stone).

“I’m probably banned…forever,” Andrew told E! News. LOL.

Andrew was also asked if Emma was upset with him that he may have outed her as an accomplice.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about. I don’t even know what you’re referencing. I was blacked out when that interview happened,” Andrew responded.

Read Andrew‘s entire account of the marijuana story here.

