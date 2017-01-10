Top Stories
Find Out Who Was Nominated for 2017 BAFTAs!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Find Out!

Billie Lourd Steps Out With Taylor Lautner For First Time Since Carrie Fisher's Funeral

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Tue, 10 January 2017

Aziz Ansari to Host 'Saturday Night Live' After Felicity Jones!

Aziz Ansari to Host 'Saturday Night Live' After Felicity Jones!

Saturday Night Live just announced the next celebrity hosts for the month of January!

Previously announced host Felicity Jones will take the stage on January 14 with musical guest Sturgill Simpson.

The following week on Saturday (January 21), Aziz Ansari from Master of None will be making his hosting debut! Aziz will be joined by musical guest Big Sean for the night.

Be sure to tune in to catch all of the funny sketches and great musical performances!
