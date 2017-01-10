Aziz Ansari to Host 'Saturday Night Live' After Felicity Jones!

Saturday Night Live just announced the next celebrity hosts for the month of January!

Previously announced host Felicity Jones will take the stage on January 14 with musical guest Sturgill Simpson.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest from Saturday Night Live

The following week on Saturday (January 21), Aziz Ansari from Master of None will be making his hosting debut! Aziz will be joined by musical guest Big Sean for the night.

Be sure to tune in to catch all of the funny sketches and great musical performances!