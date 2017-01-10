Top Stories
Find Out Who Was Nominated for 2017 BAFTAs!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Find Out!

Billie Lourd Steps Out With Taylor Lautner For First Time Since Carrie Fisher's Funeral

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Tue, 10 January 2017 at 3:52 pm

Bella Thorne Brings Freeform's 'Famous in Love' to TCA 2017

Bella Thorne is busy promoting her new TV show.

The 19-year-old actress stepped out for the Famous in Love panel held during the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour with co-stars Georgie Flores, Charlie DePew, Carter Jenkins, Keith Powers, and Perrey Reeves at Langham Hotel on Tuesday (January 10) in Pasadena, Calif.

“Paige will struggle a lot with who she is and who everybody wants her to be, and I’ve been there…It’s not a fun road to go down to look in the mirror and have absolutely no idea who you are, Bella told the audience (via Deadline). “Everybody will try to change you and with social media people will try to tear you down and make you something you are not.”

She added that her character “does fall in love with three characters, maybe four, who knows?”

Also pictured below: Michael McGrady, Romy Rosemont, Jonathan Whitesell, Burkely Duffield, Dilan Gwyn, and Jeff Pierre attend the Beyond panel that same day.

40+ pictures inside of Bella Thorne and others attending TCA…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 TCA, Bella Thorne, beyond, burkely duffield, Carter Jenkins, Charlie DePew, dilan gwyn, Famous in Love, georgie flores, jeff pierre, jonathan whitesell, Keith Powers, michael mcgrady, Perrey Reeves, Romy Rosemont, Television

