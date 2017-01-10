Bella Thorne Brings Freeform's 'Famous in Love' to TCA 2017

Bella Thorne is busy promoting her new TV show.

The 19-year-old actress stepped out for the Famous in Love panel held during the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour with co-stars Georgie Flores, Charlie DePew, Carter Jenkins, Keith Powers, and Perrey Reeves at Langham Hotel on Tuesday (January 10) in Pasadena, Calif.

“Paige will struggle a lot with who she is and who everybody wants her to be, and I’ve been there…It’s not a fun road to go down to look in the mirror and have absolutely no idea who you are, Bella told the audience (via Deadline). “Everybody will try to change you and with social media people will try to tear you down and make you something you are not.”

She added that her character “does fall in love with three characters, maybe four, who knows?”

Also pictured below: Michael McGrady, Romy Rosemont, Jonathan Whitesell, Burkely Duffield, Dilan Gwyn, and Jeff Pierre attend the Beyond panel that same day.

