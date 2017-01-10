Top Stories
Tue, 10 January 2017 at 1:19 am

Ben Affleck Gets Support From Matt Damon at 'Live By Night' Premiere

Ben Affleck suited up for the premiere of his new flick Live By Night!

The 44-year-old actor hit the red carpet alongside his pal Matt Damon on Monday night (January 10) at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Ben was joined at the event by his co-stars Elle Fanning, Zoe Saldana, Sienna Miller and Austin Swift, who had a small role in the film!

Other attendees included Matt‘s wife Luciana Barroso as well as Maria Menounos and Christina Milian.

Live by Night was released Christmas day and is now in theaters.

FYI: Zoe is wearing J Mendel. Sienna is wearing Gucci. Austin is wearing Gucci.

10+ pictures inside from the Live by Night premiere…
