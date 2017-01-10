Camila Cabello Was Uncomfortable Being Sexualized in Fifth Harmony

Camila Cabello is getting real about her time in Fifth Harmony.

The 19-year-old singer opened up about being uncomfortable with people trying to sexualize the girl group, despite their young age.

“Especially with being a girl group, there’s been a lot of times where people have tried to sexualize us to just get more attention,” Camila explained during Lena Dunham‘s podcast.

She continued, “Unfortunately, sex sells. There’s definitely been times where there’s stuff that I have not been comfortable with and I’ve had to put my foot down…I feel like it’s been tricky because we’ve had to grow into ourselves while being in front of the world and while making songs that did have a lot of sexual undertones.”

Camila added, “There’s nothing wrong with showing sexuality. If you have that inside, it’s just an expression of who you are. If you want to share that with people, that’s amazing.”

She left fans with some advice, saying, “I think the thing that I would say to young women is, if you’re not ready for it, put your foot down.”

To hear more from Camila, listen to the entire podcast on Soundcloud.