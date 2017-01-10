Top Stories
Find Out Who Was Nominated for 2017 BAFTAs!

Find Out Who Was Nominated for 2017 BAFTAs!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Find Out!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Find Out!

Billie Lourd Steps Out With Taylor Lautner For First Time Since Carrie Fisher's Funeral

Billie Lourd Steps Out With Taylor Lautner For First Time Since Carrie Fisher's Funeral

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Tue, 10 January 2017 at 6:57 pm

Camila Cabello Was Uncomfortable Being Sexualized in Fifth Harmony

Camila Cabello Was Uncomfortable Being Sexualized in Fifth Harmony

Camila Cabello is getting real about her time in Fifth Harmony.

The 19-year-old singer opened up about being uncomfortable with people trying to sexualize the girl group, despite their young age.

“Especially with being a girl group, there’s been a lot of times where people have tried to sexualize us to just get more attention,” Camila explained during Lena Dunham‘s podcast.

She continued, “Unfortunately, sex sells. There’s definitely been times where there’s stuff that I have not been comfortable with and I’ve had to put my foot down…I feel like it’s been tricky because we’ve had to grow into ourselves while being in front of the world and while making songs that did have a lot of sexual undertones.”

Camila added, “There’s nothing wrong with showing sexuality. If you have that inside, it’s just an expression of who you are. If you want to share that with people, that’s amazing.”

She left fans with some advice, saying, “I think the thing that I would say to young women is, if you’re not ready for it, put your foot down.”

To hear more from Camila, listen to the entire podcast on Soundcloud.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Camila Cabello, Fifth Harmony

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian's robbery looks like it was an inside job - TMZ
  • Tom Hiddleston apologized for his Golden Globes speech - Gossip Cop
  • Is Nina Dobrev returning to Vampire Diaries? - Just Jared Jr
  • Gina Rodriguez totally rocks the makeup-free look! - Radar
  • Ryan Gosling's Golden Globes speech was so touching - Lainey Gossip
  • Hidden Figures topped the box office over the weekend - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here