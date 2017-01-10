Charlotte McKinney & Chanel Iman Celebrate 'Mad Families' Premiere With Charlie Sheen - Watch Trailer!

Charlotte McKinney and Chanel Iman team up with Charlie Sheen in their brand new film Mad Families!

Directed by Fred Wolf from a script by Wolf and David Spade, Mad Families “centers on three families — one Hispanic, one African American, one Caucasian — who find themselves annoyingly sharing the same campsite during a busy Fourth of July holiday weekend. After realizing it was all because of a silly booking error, no one volunteers to vacate. So, they try to co-habitate peacefully, but shortly thereafter, madness ensues. From there, the male family members turn to a series of outlandish camp competitions to determine the one family who gets to stay. As the hysterical contests occur, the brassy, biting Charlie Jones (Sheen) begins to take the lead in learning what’s really important in life.”

Last night (January 9), Charlotte and Chanel attended the premiere party for Mad Families with Charlie and the rest of the cast at Catch in West Hollywood, Calif.

Mad Families, which also stars Leah Remini and Naya Rivera, is to premiere on Crackle this Thursday (January 12) – Watch the trailer below!



‘Mad Families’ | Crackle Official Trailer