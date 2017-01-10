Dev Patel & Nicole Kidman Attend 'Lion' Screening in Hollywood

Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman embrace as they arrive at a special screening of their film Lion on Monday (January 9) at the ArcLight Cinema in Hollywood.

The co-stars were joined by the film’s director Garth Davis as they discussed the film after the screening.

“I didn’t know it was a true story when I read it and I was very moved,” Nicole said. “Then I found out it was true and I just knew I had to do it. I’m a mother with adopted children, so that obviously really resonated with me.”

Dev also explained what attracted him to his role in the film.

“I was really hungry for the journey,” Dev said. “Garth turned it into a pilgrimage and it made me more of a conscious human being. I got to play a character with a depth, a pain, a soulfulness, and to be able to do this was life changing.”

