Donald Trump Allegedly Ordered 'Golden Showers' in Russia, Twitter Reacts

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson - Watch the Trailer!

Camila Cabello Was Uncomfortable Being Sexualized in Fifth Harmony

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Tue, 10 January 2017 at 10:14 pm

Dev Patel & Nicole Kidman Attend 'Lion' Screening in Hollywood

Dev Patel & Nicole Kidman Attend 'Lion' Screening in Hollywood

Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman embrace as they arrive at a special screening of their film Lion on Monday (January 9) at the ArcLight Cinema in Hollywood.

The co-stars were joined by the film’s director Garth Davis as they discussed the film after the screening.

“I didn’t know it was a true story when I read it and I was very moved,” Nicole said. “Then I found out it was true and I just knew I had to do it. I’m a mother with adopted children, so that obviously really resonated with me.”

Dev also explained what attracted him to his role in the film.

“I was really hungry for the journey,” Dev said. “Garth turned it into a pilgrimage and it made me more of a conscious human being. I got to play a character with a depth, a pain, a soulfulness, and to be able to do this was life changing.”

Photos: Rex by Shutterstock
Posted to: Dev Patel, Nicole Kidman

