Donald Trump Claims 'Fake News' After Russia Report Leaks, Celebs Laugh at His Response

Donald Trump is speaking out after a report leaked that claimed Russia has compromising intel on the President-elect.

Among the unverified information is an allegation that Trump ordered sex workers to perform “golden showers” on the bed that the Obamas slept on in Russia.

“FAKE NEWS – A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!” Trump tweeted in all caps just over an hour after the reports surfaced.

Now, some celebs are laughing off the response and others are hoping for the sake of the country that this is indeed fake news. Read tweets below.

LOLZ!- (except it not funny AT ALL) This is treason. https://t.co/pYOWyumNeY — Jaime King (@Jaime_King) January 11, 2017 YES IT IS A WITCH HUNT BECAUSE YOU ARE A LYING, FUCKED UP, MISOGYNISTIC PIECE OF SHIT WITCH!!! https://t.co/HOUJHJ1gIh — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 11, 2017

