Donald Trump Allegedly Ordered 'Golden Showers' in Russia, Twitter Reacts

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson - Watch the Trailer!

Camila Cabello Was Uncomfortable Being Sexualized in Fifth Harmony

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Tue, 10 January 2017 at 8:49 pm

Donald Trump Claims 'Fake News' After Russia Report Leaks, Celebs Laugh at His Response

Donald Trump is speaking out after a report leaked that claimed Russia has compromising intel on the President-elect.

Among the unverified information is an allegation that Trump ordered sex workers to perform “golden showers” on the bed that the Obamas slept on in Russia.

“FAKE NEWS – A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!” Trump tweeted in all caps just over an hour after the reports surfaced.

Now, some celebs are laughing off the response and others are hoping for the sake of the country that this is indeed fake news. Read tweets below.

Click inside to read what more celebs are saying…

