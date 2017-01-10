Donald Trump Claims 'Fake News' After Russia Report Leaks, Celebs Laugh at His Response
Donald Trump is speaking out after a report leaked that claimed Russia has compromising intel on the President-elect.
Among the unverified information is an allegation that Trump ordered sex workers to perform “golden showers” on the bed that the Obamas slept on in Russia.
“FAKE NEWS – A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!” Trump tweeted in all caps just over an hour after the reports surfaced.
Now, some celebs are laughing off the response and others are hoping for the sake of the country that this is indeed fake news. Read tweets below.
LOLZ!- (except it not funny AT ALL) This is treason. https://t.co/pYOWyumNeY
— Jaime King (@Jaime_King) January 11, 2017
YES IT IS A WITCH HUNT BECAUSE YOU ARE A LYING, FUCKED UP, MISOGYNISTIC PIECE OF SHIT WITCH!!! https://t.co/HOUJHJ1gIh
— billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 11, 2017
Click inside to read what more celebs are saying…
PISS NEWS https://t.co/YIjaR65liH
— shannonwoodward (@shannonwoodward) January 11, 2017
OOP! We don't like it when the leak runs the other way, do we? 💦 https://t.co/IRC4u7tPge
— Tracie Thoms (@traciethoms) January 11, 2017
The meltdown. Did you not think anyone was watching? You are going to jail for the rest of your life traitor. https://t.co/yBzAvdx6Zq
— steven pasquale (@StevePasquale) January 11, 2017
Just tell everyone to piss off 😉😜 https://t.co/UDv4Dd5lvf
— Chrishell Stause (@Chrishell7) January 11, 2017
Bwahahahahahahha!!!!!!! Now I really don't believe you when you said that you didn't watch the GOLDEN Globes. https://t.co/B01kVlXCwE
— Scott Nevins (@ScottNevins) January 11, 2017
I think I can speak for everyone in the country when I say, we truly hope this is fake news. https://t.co/1742qFan2S
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 11, 2017
and here we go. https://t.co/fRxyIkjAqi
— deray mckesson (@deray) January 11, 2017