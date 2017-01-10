Top Stories
Donald Trump Allegedly Ordered 'Golden Showers' in Russia, Twitter Reacts

Donald Trump Allegedly Ordered 'Golden Showers' in Russia, Twitter Reacts

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson - Watch the Trailer!

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson - Watch the Trailer!

Camila Cabello Was Uncomfortable Being Sexualized in Fifth Harmony

Camila Cabello Was Uncomfortable Being Sexualized in Fifth Harmony

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Tue, 10 January 2017 at 9:46 pm

Dustin Lance Black Addresses Alt-Right Attack on His New Gay Movement Show 'When We Rise'

Dustin Lance Black Addresses Alt-Right Attack on His New Gay Movement Show 'When We Rise'

Dustin Lance Black is addressing the criticism his new show When We Rise is facing from the conservative alt-right members.

The 42-year-old director and producer spoke about the “attacks” his show about the gay movement is facing from online critics while at the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Langham Hotel on Tuesday (January 10) in Pasadena, Calif.

“This show is not a war,” Dustin said. “We are not against anyone. Every single person in this world is a minority in one way or another. It just depends on how you slice the pie. And this show tells us how we are related.”

The alt-right community is associated with the conservative movement associated with racisim, bigotry, and white nationalism.

“I’m not entirely surprised,” Dustin said. “We know that history is not a straight line. We know that history is a pendulum. I knew this kind of moment might happen. I’m grateful for ABC’s courage. I’m grateful for everyone up on the stage and all the artists that helped make this, because I do think it’s a necessary conversation to have right now.”

When We Rise premieres Monday, February 27 on ABC.

Also pictured inside: Dustin on stage at the 2017 TCA with When We Rise cast members Rachel Griffiths, Mary Louise Parker, Guy Pearce, Michael K Williams, and Ivory Aquino.
Just Jared on Facebook
dlb address alt rigth attack on gay movements show 01
dlb address alt rigth attack on gay movements show 02
dlb address alt rigth attack on gay movements show 03
dlb address alt rigth attack on gay movements show 04
dlb address alt rigth attack on gay movements show 05
dlb address alt rigth attack on gay movements show 06

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 TCA, Dustin Lance Black, Guy Pearce, ivory aquino, Mary Louise Parker, Michael K. Williams, Rachel Griffiths

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian's robbery looks like it was an inside job - TMZ
  • Tom Hiddleston apologized for his Golden Globes speech - Gossip Cop
  • Is Nina Dobrev returning to Vampire Diaries? - Just Jared Jr
  • Gina Rodriguez totally rocks the makeup-free look! - Radar
  • Ryan Gosling's Golden Globes speech was so touching - Lainey Gossip
  • Hidden Figures topped the box office over the weekend - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here