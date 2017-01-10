Dustin Lance Black Addresses Alt-Right Attack on His New Gay Movement Show 'When We Rise'

Dustin Lance Black is addressing the criticism his new show When We Rise is facing from the conservative alt-right members.

The 42-year-old director and producer spoke about the “attacks” his show about the gay movement is facing from online critics while at the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Langham Hotel on Tuesday (January 10) in Pasadena, Calif.

“This show is not a war,” Dustin said. “We are not against anyone. Every single person in this world is a minority in one way or another. It just depends on how you slice the pie. And this show tells us how we are related.”

The alt-right community is associated with the conservative movement associated with racisim, bigotry, and white nationalism.

“I’m not entirely surprised,” Dustin said. “We know that history is not a straight line. We know that history is a pendulum. I knew this kind of moment might happen. I’m grateful for ABC’s courage. I’m grateful for everyone up on the stage and all the artists that helped make this, because I do think it’s a necessary conversation to have right now.”

When We Rise premieres Monday, February 27 on ABC.

Also pictured inside: Dustin on stage at the 2017 TCA with When We Rise cast members Rachel Griffiths, Mary Louise Parker, Guy Pearce, Michael K Williams, and Ivory Aquino.