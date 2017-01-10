Top Stories
Find Out Who Was Nominated for 2017 BAFTAs!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Find Out!

Billie Lourd Steps Out With Taylor Lautner For First Time Since Carrie Fisher's Funeral

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Tue, 10 January 2017 at 2:00 pm

Ed Sheeran Is Set to Make an Appearance on Carpool Karaoke!

Ed Sheeran just confirmed that he’ll be making an appearance on Carpool Karaoke!

The 25-year-old singer revealed that he’d be taking part in the hugely popular Late Late Show segment while making an appearance on Capital FM.

“I can confirm that at some point this year I will be doing a Carpool Karaoke,” he announced.

Ed explained that he doesn’t plan on singing his own songs though!

He added, “I know the whole thing is singing to your tune, but I think I’d feel a bit awkward singing to my song. I think I just wanna put on some Biggie…I wanna put on something really awkward and dirty, like Biggie’s song ‘Big Booty Hoes.’”

We can’t wait to see Ed‘s Carpool Karaoke, no matter what he sings!
