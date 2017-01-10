Top Stories
Ellen Pompeo Gets Inspired During Hiking Trip With Friends

Ellen Pompeo has been staying super healthy lately!

The 47-year-old actress – who recently welcomed her third son – was spotted picking up some tasty drinks at Moon Juice on Monday (January 9) in Los Angeles.

Earlier this week, Ellen hit the trails for a hiking trip with some BFFs.

“It’s all about looking up!!” she captioned the fun Instagram pic below. “Thank you to the people who inspire me ❤️@Nicolewinhoffer @badassvegan.”

Ellen‘s hit ABC series Grey’s Anatomy was supposed to return from its holiday hiatus on January 19, but it has been pushed back to January 26 due to an inauguration special.

