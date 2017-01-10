Top Stories
Donald Trump Allegedly Ordered 'Golden Showers' in Russia, Twitter Reacts

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson - Watch the Trailer!

Camila Cabello Was Uncomfortable Being Sexualized in Fifth Harmony

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Tue, 10 January 2017 at 8:16 pm

Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling Bring 'La La Land' to Paris After Record-Breaking Golden Globe Wins!

Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling Bring 'La La Land' to Paris After Record-Breaking Golden Globe Wins!

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone are having an amazing week. After their movie La La Land broke a record at the Golden Globes, the co-stars flew to Paris to promote the film!

The 28-year-old actress and the 36-year-old actor hit the red carpet for the premiere on Tuesday night (January 10) at UGC Normandie in Paris, France.

Ryan and Emma were joined at the event by writer/director Damien Chazelle, who brought girlfriend Olivia Hamilton.

FYI: Emma is wearing a Chanel dress and Jimmy Choo shoes. Ryan is wearing a Todd Snyder suit.
Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Damien Chazelle, Emma Stone, La La Land, Olivia Hamilton, Ryan Gosling

