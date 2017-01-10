Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling Fly to Paris After BAFTA Nominations!

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling keep it low key while arriving at the airport on Tuesday (January 10) in Paris, France.

Earlier in the day, the two La La Land stars received some amazing news – they were nominated for 2017 BAFTAs!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emma Stone

In addition to each of their individual nominations, the film received 11 nominations in total. See the full list of BAFTA nominations if you missed it!

10+ pictures inside of Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling arriving at the airport together in Paris…