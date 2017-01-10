Top Stories
Find Out Who Was Nominated for 2017 BAFTAs!

Find Out Who Was Nominated for 2017 BAFTAs!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Find Out!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Find Out!

Billie Lourd Steps Out With Taylor Lautner For First Time Since Carrie Fisher's Funeral

Billie Lourd Steps Out With Taylor Lautner For First Time Since Carrie Fisher's Funeral

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Tue, 10 January 2017 at 12:10 pm

Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling Fly to Paris After BAFTA Nominations!

Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling Fly to Paris After BAFTA Nominations!

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling keep it low key while arriving at the airport on Tuesday (January 10) in Paris, France.

Earlier in the day, the two La La Land stars received some amazing news – they were nominated for 2017 BAFTAs!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emma Stone

In addition to each of their individual nominations, the film received 11 nominations in total. See the full list of BAFTA nominations if you missed it!

10+ pictures inside of Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling arriving at the airport together in Paris…
Just Jared on Facebook
emma stone ryan gosling arrive in paris 01
emma stone ryan gosling arrive in paris 02
emma stone ryan gosling arrive in paris 03
emma stone ryan gosling arrive in paris 04
emma stone ryan gosling arrive in paris 05
emma stone ryan gosling arrive in paris 06
emma stone ryan gosling arrive in paris 07
emma stone ryan gosling arrive in paris 08
emma stone ryan gosling arrive in paris 09
emma stone ryan gosling arrive in paris 10
emma stone ryan gosling arrive in paris 11
emma stone ryan gosling arrive in paris 12
emma stone ryan gosling arrive in paris 13
emma stone ryan gosling arrive in paris 14

Photos: FameFlynet
Posted to: Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian's robbery looks like it was an inside job - TMZ
  • Tom Hiddleston apologized for his Golden Globes speech - Gossip Cop
  • Is Nina Dobrev returning to Vampire Diaries? - Just Jared Jr
  • Gina Rodriguez totally rocks the makeup-free look! - Radar
  • Ryan Gosling's Golden Globes speech was so touching - Lainey Gossip
  • Hidden Figures topped the box office over the weekend - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here