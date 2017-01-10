Fergie & Josh Duhamel Get Lei'd at the Beach in Maui!

Fergie and her husband Josh Duhamel have been living it up on their Hawaiian vacay.

The 41-year-old “M.I.L.F. $” singer and the 44-year-old actor were spotted relaxing on the sand on Monday (January 9) in Maui.

The duo soaked in some sun but opted not to jump in the ocean.

“Life goes on baby!!!” Fergie tweeted earlier this week. “Brand new year lets move forward with positivity in 2017 🙌🏼🙌🏼.”

We’re glad to see she and her family are kicking off their year with a pretty awesome start!

