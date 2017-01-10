Top Stories
Find Out Who Was Nominated for 2017 BAFTAs!

Find Out Who Was Nominated for 2017 BAFTAs!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Find Out!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Find Out!

Billie Lourd Steps Out With Taylor Lautner For First Time Since Carrie Fisher's Funeral

Billie Lourd Steps Out With Taylor Lautner For First Time Since Carrie Fisher's Funeral

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Tue, 10 January 2017 at 12:36 pm

Fifth Harmony Announce First Performance Without Camila Cabello

Fifth Harmony Announce First Performance Without Camila Cabello

Fifth Harmony will be taking the stage for the first time as a foursome!

The group – Ally Brooke, Dinah Hansen, Lauren Jauregui and Normani Kordei – just announced their first performance without Camila Cabello.

The four girls are set to perform at the upcoming People’s Choice Awards!

“First performance of 2017, live at @peopleschoice!!! ❤️ January 18th #PCAs,” the group wrote on their official Twitter account.

During the show, Fifth Harmony is nominated for Favorite Group, which they also won last year.

The People’s Choice Awards, hosted by Joel McHale, is set to air on January 18 at 9 PM on CBS.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Fifth Harmony
Posted to: 2017 People's Choice Awards, Ally Brooke, Dinah Hansen, Fifth Harmony, Lauren Jauregui, Music, Normani Kordei, Peoples Choice Awards

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian's robbery looks like it was an inside job - TMZ
  • Tom Hiddleston apologized for his Golden Globes speech - Gossip Cop
  • Is Nina Dobrev returning to Vampire Diaries? - Just Jared Jr
  • Gina Rodriguez totally rocks the makeup-free look! - Radar
  • Ryan Gosling's Golden Globes speech was so touching - Lainey Gossip
  • Hidden Figures topped the box office over the weekend - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here