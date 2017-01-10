Fifth Harmony Announce First Performance Without Camila Cabello

Fifth Harmony will be taking the stage for the first time as a foursome!

The group – Ally Brooke, Dinah Hansen, Lauren Jauregui and Normani Kordei – just announced their first performance without Camila Cabello.

The four girls are set to perform at the upcoming People’s Choice Awards!

“First performance of 2017, live at @peopleschoice!!! ❤️ January 18th #PCAs,” the group wrote on their official Twitter account.

During the show, Fifth Harmony is nominated for Favorite Group, which they also won last year.

The People’s Choice Awards, hosted by Joel McHale, is set to air on January 18 at 9 PM on CBS.