Tue, 10 January 2017 at 11:05 pm

FULL VIDEO: Watch President Obama's Farewell Address 2017

FULL VIDEO: Watch President Obama's Farewell Address 2017

The full video of President Barack Obama‘s farewell address is now available to watch online.

The President of the United States delivered the speech on Tuesday (January 10) in his hometown of Chicago, Ill.

The full speech lasted around 50 minutes and it featured some emotional moments that caused Obama and his family to tear up. Make sure to see the clips of the president praising his wife and kids for their strength throughout the past eight years.

WHAT DID YOU THINK of Obama’s farewell address?


Watch President Obama’s Farewell Address 2017
