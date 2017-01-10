Top Stories
Tue, 10 January 2017 at 8:49 am

George Clooney Opens Up About 'The Most Moving Moment' Of Obama's Presidency!

George Clooney Opens Up About 'The Most Moving Moment' Of Obama's Presidency!

George Clooney has nothing but love for President Barack Obama, and now he’s revealing his personal favorite moment from the outgoing POTUS’ two terms in office.

“The idea that the president of the U.S. can show up in South Carolina after nine people in a church had been shot and sing ‘Amazing Grace’ – and the way he sang ‘Amazing Grace’ – was one of the most moving things I’ve ever seen in my life,” the 55-year-old actor told THR while hosting a special screening of Netflix’s Syrian civil war documentary The White Helmets with his wife Amal by his side on Monday (January 9) in London, England.

“I couldn’t imagine any other president in our history doing that,” George added, referring to Obama‘s response to the deadly Charleston church shooting in 2015. “He moved us in a way, and those family members moved us by not retaliating and keeping the city calm. It was such a moving moment that I’ll always remember.”

The White Helmets is available on Netflix now!
