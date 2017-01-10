George Lucas to Build $1 Billion Museum in Los Angeles!

George Lucas has selected Los Angeles as the home of his upcoming Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, which will feature Star Wars memorabilia and pieces from the filmmakers personal collection.

The museum will be a $1 billion project and it will be located in Exposition Park in downtown L.A.

“After extensive due diligence and deliberation, the Board of Directors of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is pleased to announce plans to build the museum in Exposition Park in Los Angeles,” the board said in a statement. “We have been humbled by the overwhelmingly positive support we received from both San Francisco and Los Angeles during our selection process. Settling on a location proved to be an extremely difficult decision precisely because of the desirability of both sites and cities.”

1,500 construction jobs will be added to the city and 350 permanent jobs will be added as well.