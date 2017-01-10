Top Stories
Tue, 10 January 2017 at 11:48 pm

Here's Why Sasha Obama Skipped the Farewell Address

Here's Why Sasha Obama Skipped the Farewell Address

Sasha Obama was not in attendance at her dad President Obama‘s Farewell Address on Tuesday (January 10) and many people were wondering where she was.

The 15-year-old First Daughter’s sister Malia, 18, was sitting by their mom Michelle‘s side during the speech and the president said some touching things about them toward the end of the address.

The family traveled from Washington, D.C. to their hometown of Chicago for the address.

Click inside to find out where Sasha was…

A white house official confirmed to CBS News that Sasha stayed behind in DC because she has an exam at school on Wednesday morning.
Photos: Getty
