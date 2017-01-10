Iman Shares Tribute to Husband David Bowie on One Year Anniversary of Death

Iman shared a tribute to her husband David Bowie on the one year anniversary of his death today.

The 69-year-old legendary entertainer died on January 10, 2016 after an 18 month battle with cancer.

Iman took to her Instagram and posted a photo of a rainbow over New York City.

“Jan 10th, 2016 NYC Skyline #ForeverAndEver #ForeverLove #BowieForever,” Iman captioned the photo on her social media. Iman posts about David often on her Instagram account.

David and Iman married on June 6, 1992.

Our thoughts are continually with David Bowie‘s loved ones.