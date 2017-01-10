Top Stories
Find Out Who Was Nominated for 2017 BAFTAs!

Find Out Who Was Nominated for 2017 BAFTAs!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Find Out!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Find Out!

Billie Lourd Steps Out With Taylor Lautner For First Time Since Carrie Fisher's Funeral

Billie Lourd Steps Out With Taylor Lautner For First Time Since Carrie Fisher's Funeral

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Tue, 10 January 2017 at 11:01 am

Jason Momoa & Wife Lisa Bonet Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance At 'Live By Night' Premiere!

Jason Momoa & Wife Lisa Bonet Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance At 'Live By Night' Premiere!

Jason Momoa is one supportive co-star!

The 37-year-old actor and his wife Lisa Bonet made a rare official appearance at the Live By Night premiere in support of his Justice League cast mate Ben Affleck held at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday evening (January 9) in Hollywood.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jason Momoa

This is the first time Jason and Lisa, 49, have hit a red carpet together in over a year. The last time the couple was spotted at an event was at the InStyle Awards back in October 2015.

Jason and Lisa were also joined at the premiere by star of the flick Miguel and his love Nazanin Mandi, Isaiah Washington, Giles Marini, Gil Birmingham and Code Black‘s Emily Tyra.

20+ pictures inside of Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet at the Live By Night premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
jason momoa wife lisa bonet make rare red carpet appearance at live by night premiere 01
jason momoa wife lisa bonet make rare red carpet appearance at live by night premiere 02
jason momoa wife lisa bonet make rare red carpet appearance at live by night premiere 03
jason momoa wife lisa bonet make rare red carpet appearance at live by night premiere 04
jason momoa wife lisa bonet make rare red carpet appearance at live by night premiere 05
jason momoa wife lisa bonet make rare red carpet appearance at live by night premiere 06
jason momoa wife lisa bonet make rare red carpet appearance at live by night premiere 07
jason momoa wife lisa bonet make rare red carpet appearance at live by night premiere 08
jason momoa wife lisa bonet make rare red carpet appearance at live by night premiere 09
jason momoa wife lisa bonet make rare red carpet appearance at live by night premiere 10
jason momoa wife lisa bonet make rare red carpet appearance at live by night premiere 11
jason momoa wife lisa bonet make rare red carpet appearance at live by night premiere 12
jason momoa wife lisa bonet make rare red carpet appearance at live by night premiere 13
jason momoa wife lisa bonet make rare red carpet appearance at live by night premiere 14
jason momoa wife lisa bonet make rare red carpet appearance at live by night premiere 15
jason momoa wife lisa bonet make rare red carpet appearance at live by night premiere 16
jason momoa wife lisa bonet make rare red carpet appearance at live by night premiere 17
jason momoa wife lisa bonet make rare red carpet appearance at live by night premiere 18
jason momoa wife lisa bonet make rare red carpet appearance at live by night premiere 19
jason momoa wife lisa bonet make rare red carpet appearance at live by night premiere 20
jason momoa wife lisa bonet make rare red carpet appearance at live by night premiere 21
jason momoa wife lisa bonet make rare red carpet appearance at live by night premiere 22
jason momoa wife lisa bonet make rare red carpet appearance at live by night premiere 23
jason momoa wife lisa bonet make rare red carpet appearance at live by night premiere 24

Credit: Frazer Harrison; Photos: Getty, FameFlynet Pictures
Posted to: Emily Tyra, Gil Birmingham, Giles Marini, Isaiah Washington, Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet, Miguel, Nazanin Mandi

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian's robbery looks like it was an inside job - TMZ
  • Tom Hiddleston apologized for his Golden Globes speech - Gossip Cop
  • Is Nina Dobrev returning to Vampire Diaries? - Just Jared Jr
  • Gina Rodriguez totally rocks the makeup-free look! - Radar
  • Ryan Gosling's Golden Globes speech was so touching - Lainey Gossip
  • Hidden Figures topped the box office over the weekend - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here