Jason Momoa & Wife Lisa Bonet Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance At 'Live By Night' Premiere!

Jason Momoa is one supportive co-star!

The 37-year-old actor and his wife Lisa Bonet made a rare official appearance at the Live By Night premiere in support of his Justice League cast mate Ben Affleck held at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday evening (January 9) in Hollywood.

This is the first time Jason and Lisa, 49, have hit a red carpet together in over a year. The last time the couple was spotted at an event was at the InStyle Awards back in October 2015.

Jason and Lisa were also joined at the premiere by star of the flick Miguel and his love Nazanin Mandi, Isaiah Washington, Giles Marini, Gil Birmingham and Code Black‘s Emily Tyra.

