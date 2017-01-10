Jenna Dewan Joins Jennifer Lopez's 'World of Dance' Competition Show!

Top Stories
Tue, 10 January 2017 at 11:32 pm

Jenna Dewan Tatum is teaming up with Jennifer Lopez to be apart of World of Dance!

The 36-year-old actress will serve as a host and mentor on the new dance competition show on NBC.

Jenna will join judges Jennifer, Derek Hough, and Ne-Yo on the dancing show that gives dancers the platform to showcase their talents in order to win a grand prize of $1 million.

Jenna has an impressive background in dancing. She used to be a backup dancer for Janet Jackson and Christina Aguilera before starring in Step Up in 2006.

Also pictured inside: Jenna and husband Channing Tatum running errands on Tuesday (January 10) in


