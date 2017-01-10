Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson - Get First Look & Watch the 'Urban Myths' Trailer!

Joseph Fiennes is going to be playing the role of the late singer and entertainer Michael Jackson in an upcoming segment on Sky Arts’ Urban Myths and the first look is here!

The casting of a white actor as Michael caused a lot of controversy after the news was announced last year.

Joseph is joined in the program by Stockard Channing as the late Elizabeth Taylor and Brian Cox as the late Marlon Brando. The story is about the alleged road trip that the three stars went on after 9/11.

Joseph previously defended his casting by saying that Michael “definitely had an issue, a pigmentation issue, and that’s something I do believe. He was probably closer to my color than his original color.” He told Entertainment Tonight that there’s nothing malicious about the performance.



‘Urban Myths’ new on Sky Arts