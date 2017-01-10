Top Stories
Find Out Who Was Nominated for 2017 BAFTAs!

Find Out Who Was Nominated for 2017 BAFTAs!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Find Out!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Find Out!

Billie Lourd Steps Out With Taylor Lautner For First Time Since Carrie Fisher's Funeral

Billie Lourd Steps Out With Taylor Lautner For First Time Since Carrie Fisher's Funeral

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Tue, 10 January 2017 at 6:18 pm

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson - Get First Look & Watch the 'Urban Myths' Trailer!

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson - Get First Look & Watch the 'Urban Myths' Trailer!

Joseph Fiennes is going to be playing the role of the late singer and entertainer Michael Jackson in an upcoming segment on Sky Arts’ Urban Myths and the first look is here!

The casting of a white actor as Michael caused a lot of controversy after the news was announced last year.

Joseph is joined in the program by Stockard Channing as the late Elizabeth Taylor and Brian Cox as the late Marlon Brando. The story is about the alleged road trip that the three stars went on after 9/11.

Joseph previously defended his casting by saying that Michael “definitely had an issue, a pigmentation issue, and that’s something I do believe. He was probably closer to my color than his original color.” He told Entertainment Tonight that there’s nothing malicious about the performance.


‘Urban Myths’ new on Sky Arts
Just Jared on Facebook
joseph fiennes as michael jackson first look 01
joseph fiennes as michael jackson first look 02
joseph fiennes as michael jackson first look 03
joseph fiennes as michael jackson first look 04
joseph fiennes as michael jackson first look 05
joseph fiennes as michael jackson first look 06
joseph fiennes as michael jackson first look 07

Photos: Sky Arts
Posted to: Brian Cox, Elizabeth Taylor, Joseph Fiennes, Marlon Brando, Michael Jackson, Stockard Channing, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian's robbery looks like it was an inside job - TMZ
  • Tom Hiddleston apologized for his Golden Globes speech - Gossip Cop
  • Is Nina Dobrev returning to Vampire Diaries? - Just Jared Jr
  • Gina Rodriguez totally rocks the makeup-free look! - Radar
  • Ryan Gosling's Golden Globes speech was so touching - Lainey Gossip
  • Hidden Figures topped the box office over the weekend - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here