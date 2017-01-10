Top Stories
Tue, 10 January 2017 at 8:29 pm

Justin Bieber's 'Love Yourself' Was Supposed to be on Ed Sheeran's Album

Justin Bieber's 'Love Yourself' Was Supposed to be on Ed Sheeran's Album

Justin Bieber‘s song “Love Yourself” has turned into a smash hit, but it almost didn’t make his album at all!

The song was written by Ed Sheeran for his upcoming album Divide but he just revealed that he came close to completely scrapping the song.

“That was a song I had written for Divide. It just wouldn’t have made it,” Ed explained to Carson Daly.

He added, “Justin took it and did his thing on it, and released it as a single and made it what it is…I wouldn’t say it was just all me. It just shows you that you shouldn’t always write stuff off.”

Also pictured: Justin heading out of the Montage hotel after grabbing lunch on Tuesday (January 10) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Photos: AKM/GSI
Posted to: Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber

WENN
