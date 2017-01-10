Justin Theroux Wanted to Leave Golden Globes Party Early for This Sweet Reason

Justin Theroux wanted to leave the 2017 Golden Globes after party a bit early for a very sweet reason!

“I’m actually trying to get home,” Justin told ET. “I almost skipped this interview because I got my girl and some friends in their pajamas who have delayed the show an hour so I can get back and watch the end of it with them.” The girl Justin is referring to, of course, is his wife Jennifer Aniston!

Justin also spoke about skipping the red carpet earlier in the evening to just present on stage.

“It’s the first time I’ve come to the show and have not done the red carpet. I just came to present, so I kind of did the dumb thing where I just showed up to present, and you kind of get rushed into the back door,” Justin said. “And you’re not really prepared for the size of the event, and all the energy in the room. So I kind of came in and was not prepared. There’s a benefit to walking and sitting down, having some food, and then continuing on.”