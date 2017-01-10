Top Stories
Find Out Who Was Nominated for 2017 BAFTAs!

Find Out Who Was Nominated for 2017 BAFTAs!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Find Out!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Find Out!

Billie Lourd Steps Out With Taylor Lautner For First Time Since Carrie Fisher's Funeral

Billie Lourd Steps Out With Taylor Lautner For First Time Since Carrie Fisher's Funeral

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Tue, 10 January 2017 at 11:10 am

Justin Theroux Wanted to Leave Golden Globes Party Early for This Sweet Reason

Justin Theroux Wanted to Leave Golden Globes Party Early for This Sweet Reason

Justin Theroux wanted to leave the 2017 Golden Globes after party a bit early for a very sweet reason!

“I’m actually trying to get home,” Justin told ET. “I almost skipped this interview because I got my girl and some friends in their pajamas who have delayed the show an hour so I can get back and watch the end of it with them.” The girl Justin is referring to, of course, is his wife Jennifer Aniston!

Justin also spoke about skipping the red carpet earlier in the evening to just present on stage.

“It’s the first time I’ve come to the show and have not done the red carpet. I just came to present, so I kind of did the dumb thing where I just showed up to present, and you kind of get rushed into the back door,” Justin said. “And you’re not really prepared for the size of the event, and all the energy in the room. So I kind of came in and was not prepared. There’s a benefit to walking and sitting down, having some food, and then continuing on.”

Just Jared on Facebook
justin theroux left golden globes early for sweet reason 01
justin theroux left golden globes early for sweet reason 02
justin theroux left golden globes early for sweet reason 03
justin theroux left golden globes early for sweet reason 04
justin theroux left golden globes early for sweet reason 05
justin theroux left golden globes early for sweet reason 06
justin theroux left golden globes early for sweet reason 07

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian's robbery looks like it was an inside job - TMZ
  • Tom Hiddleston apologized for his Golden Globes speech - Gossip Cop
  • Is Nina Dobrev returning to Vampire Diaries? - Just Jared Jr
  • Gina Rodriguez totally rocks the makeup-free look! - Radar
  • Ryan Gosling's Golden Globes speech was so touching - Lainey Gossip
  • Hidden Figures topped the box office over the weekend - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here