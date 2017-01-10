Kardashians Dash Store Robbed in Los Angeles

The Kardashians‘ store, Dash, in Los Angeles, was robbed on Monday (January 9), TMZ reports.

Apparently, a woman strolled into the store, grabbed some merchandise, and then hopped into an awaiting silver car. She stole around $1,600 worth of items from the store, made famous by Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian.

No arrests have been made yet, but police are searching.

The news comes at an interesting time. On Monday, Paris police arrested over a dozen people in connection with Kim‘s robbery in France back in October.

We’ve reached out to reps for comment.