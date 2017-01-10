Katie Holmes is 'Forever in Awe' of Meryl Streep After Golden Globes Speech

Katie Holmes had nothing but praise for Meryl Streep after her powerful speech at the 2017 Golden Globes.

The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a gorgeous black-and-white photo of Meryl after the award show on Sunday (January 8).

“We are so blessed to be inspired by this incredible, remarkable woman,” Katie captioned the pic. “Her speech tonight was truly magnificent. I am forever in awe and so deeply moved. Congratulations and thank you ❤️❤️❤️ #merylstreep #goldenglobes.”

Katie also recently had some lovely words to say about her 10-year-old daughter Suri.