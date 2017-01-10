Top Stories
Tue, 10 January 2017 at 9:08 pm

Kendall Jenner Is Addicted to Collecting Vintage Cars!

Kendall Jenner Is Addicted to Collecting Vintage Cars!

Kendall Jenner has a “weird addiction” that you totally wouldn’t expect.

The 21-year-old model recently chatted with CNN about her obsession with collecting vintage cars.

“Some people get addicted to tattoos, I’m addicted to cars. If I love it, I love it. If I walk in and it really gets to me, I’m like okay, I need that car,” Kendall explained.

She added, “It’s also kind of an LA thing to love cars, because all you want to do is drive when you’re younger.”

Kendall‘s collection includes a 1965 Mustang and 1957 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible, both of which she has been spotted in as she drives around LA!

Also pictured: Kendall looking sporty as she leaves a studio on Tuesday (January 10).
Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Kendall Jenner

