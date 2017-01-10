Kerry Washington Talks About How Her Pregnancy Affected 'Scandal' Season 6

Kerry Washington and Bellamy Young sat front and center for the 2017 Winter TCA Press Tour for their ABC show Scandal, returning later this month.

Also in attendance were actors Scott Foley, Joshua Malina, Darby Stanchfield, Tony Goldwyn, Joe Morton, Cornelius Smith Jr., executive producer Betsy Beers, and creator/executive producer Shonda Rhimes at the event, held at the Langham Hotel on Tuesday (January 10) in Pasadena, Calif.

Shonda spoke about the presidential election, and how Donald Trump‘s election has nothing to do with season 6.

“These candidates don’t equate, so I don’t think you can correlate the two,” Shonda said.

“If that had been the goal I would have waited until after the election [to produce season 6].”

“It’s very different than any season we’ve had. We can’t judge it against what we’ve one before, or in terms of what’s going on now,” Shonda added about the upcoming season.

Kerry also talked about now being a mom of two, and how that effects her job.

“I’m still figuring that out, because we are just back to work,” Kerry said. “The nice thing is I did it once before.”